Black Knight Inc. (BKI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP)

As Paper & Paper Products businesses, Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) and Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight Inc. 53 8.14 N/A 1.12 49.39 Neenah Inc. 64 1.11 N/A 1.90 31.44

Table 1 demonstrates Black Knight Inc. and Neenah Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Neenah Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Black Knight Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Black Knight Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Neenah Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) and Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 4.4% Neenah Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 3.6%

Liquidity

Black Knight Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Neenah Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Neenah Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Black Knight Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Black Knight Inc. and Neenah Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.8% and 93.9%. Insiders owned 4.3% of Black Knight Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Neenah Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Knight Inc. 1.04% 0.73% 6.45% 12.54% 9.8% 22.33% Neenah Inc. -6.2% -9.25% -10.63% -18.26% -25.17% 1.6%

For the past year Black Knight Inc. has stronger performance than Neenah Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Black Knight Inc. beats Neenah Inc.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Neenah Paper, Inc. produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Technical Products segment provides filtration media for transportation, water, and other filtration markets; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; coated lightweight abrasive paper for use in the automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries; label and tag products for variable and digital printing; latex saturated and coated papers; premask, medical packaging, image transfer, publishing, and security papers; and other specialty products, including clean room papers, durable printing papers, release papers, and furniture backers. Its Fine Paper and Packaging segment manufactures and sells writing, text, cover, and specialty papers and envelopes used in corporate identity packages, advertising collateral, premium labels and packaging, and wide format applications. This segment also offers packaging and label papers for retail, cosmetics, spirits, and electronics end-use markets; bright papers used in direct mail, advertising inserts, scrapbooks, and marketing collateral; and other specialty papers, such as translucent papers, art papers, papers for optical scanning, and other specialized applications. Neenah Paper, Inc. markets its products under the JET-PRO, SofStretch, KIMDURA, PREVAIL, NEENAH, GESSNER, CLASSIC, CLASSIC CREST, ESSE, ENVIRONMENT, CAPITOL BOND, ROYAL SUNDANCE, SOUTHWORTH, TOUCHE, CRANE'S CREST, CRANE'S BOND, CRANE'S LETTRA, SO..SILK, PLIKE, STARDREAM, CONVERD, ESTATE LABEL, Neenah, PELLAQ, KIVAR, SKIVERTEX, ILLUSIO, SENZO, ASTROBRIGHTS, and CREATIVE COLLECTION trademarks. The company sells its products through authorized paper distributors, converters, retailers, specialty businesses, and direct sales. Neenah Paper, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.