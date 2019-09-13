Black Knight Inc. (BKI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight Inc. 58 8.09 N/A 1.12 56.74 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 21.28 N/A 0.18 29.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Black Knight Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Black Knight Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Black Knight Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 4.4% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.2% of Black Knight Inc. shares and 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4% of Black Knight Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Black Knight Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

Black Knight Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.