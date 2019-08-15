Black Knight Inc. (BKI) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Contrasting side by side

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight Inc. 56 7.96 N/A 1.12 56.74 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.96 N/A 0.40 29.30

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Black Knight Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Black Knight Inc. is currently more expensive than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 4.4% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Black Knight Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Black Knight Inc. is $58, with potential downside of -4.87%. On the other hand, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s potential upside is 12.46% and its consensus price target is $13. Based on the data delivered earlier, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is looking more favorable than Black Knight Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Black Knight Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 90.2% and 38.66% respectively. Black Knight Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7%

For the past year Black Knight Inc. was more bullish than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Summary

Black Knight Inc. beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.