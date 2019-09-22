Black Knight Inc. (BKI) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Comparison side by side

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight Inc. 58 8.03 N/A 1.12 56.74 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.59 N/A 0.70 22.06

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Black Knight Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Black Knight Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Black Knight Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Black Knight Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 4.4% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Black Knight Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4% of Black Knight Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year Black Knight Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Black Knight Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.