Black Knight Inc. (BKI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Paper & Paper Products companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Black Knight Inc. has 87.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 70.19% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4.3% of Black Knight Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.27% of all Paper & Paper Products companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Black Knight Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight Inc. 0.00% 9.40% 4.40% Industry Average 1.50% 16.28% 6.70%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Black Knight Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight Inc. N/A 54 49.39 Industry Average 55.75M 3.71B 77.76

Black Knight Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Black Knight Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.20 2.77

Black Knight Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $59.75, suggesting a potential downside of -3.46%. As a group, Paper & Paper Products companies have a potential upside of 9.07%. Given Black Knight Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Knight Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Black Knight Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Knight Inc. 1.04% 0.73% 6.45% 12.54% 9.8% 22.33% Industry Average 1.04% 7.24% 16.85% 13.39% 11.18% 33.63%

For the past year Black Knight Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Black Knight Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Black Knight Inc.’s competitors have 2.06 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Black Knight Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Black Knight Inc.

Dividends

Black Knight Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Black Knight Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Black Knight Inc.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.