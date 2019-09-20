Black Knight Inc. (BKI) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) Comparing side by side

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight Inc. 58 8.09 N/A 1.12 56.74 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.79 N/A 0.88 14.09

Table 1 demonstrates Black Knight Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Clough Global Equity Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Black Knight Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Black Knight Inc. is currently more expensive than Clough Global Equity Fund, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Black Knight Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 4.4% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Black Knight Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4% of Black Knight Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.04% are Clough Global Equity Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year Black Knight Inc. was more bullish than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

Black Knight Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Clough Global Equity Fund.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.