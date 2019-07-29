Black Knight, Inc. (BKI) Analysts See $0.44 EPS; ORIGIN ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OGFGF) SI Increased By 55.11%

Analysts expect Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) to report $0.44 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.32% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. BKI’s profit would be $65.95M giving it 35.88 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Black Knight, Inc.’s analysts see 15.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 537,033 shares traded. Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) has risen 9.80% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BKI News: 08/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Black Knight Inc. Otlk To Positive; Debt Rated; 07/05/2018 – Black Knight Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.73-Adj EPS $1.81; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN: CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT LOANSPHERE EMPOWER; 08/05/2018 – BLACK KNIGHT INC BKI.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $54 FROM $53; 13/03/2018 – Black Knight Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stk and Repurchase of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – Black Knight Announces Amended and Restated Credit Facilities; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 05/03/2018 – Black Knight’s Mortgage Monitor: Homes in Lowest Price Tiers Continue to See Greatest Appreciation, Tightest Affordability; 15/03/2018 – Black Knight’s LoanSphere Exchange Platform to Support Bank of the West’s Appraisal Ordering

ORIGIN ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:OGFGF) had an increase of 55.11% in short interest. OGFGF’s SI was 1.30M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 55.11% from 837,000 shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 1298 days are for ORIGIN ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:OGFGF)’s short sellers to cover OGFGF’s short positions. It closed at $5.23 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated technology, workflow automation, and data and analytics to mortgage and real estate industries primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.46 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Technology; and Data and Analytics. It has a 56.38 P/E ratio. It offers software and hosting solutions, such as mortgage origination and servicing, processing, and workflow management software applications, as well as related support and services.

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in energy retailing, power generation, and natural gas production businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.56 billion. The firm operates through Energy Markets and Integrated Gas divisions. It has a 56.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Central Australia; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory.