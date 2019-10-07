Black Hills Corporation (BKH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP)

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) and Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills Corporation 77 7.49 60.62M 4.00 19.77 Korea Electric Power Corporation 11 0.00 627.40M -1.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Black Hills Corporation and Korea Electric Power Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills Corporation 79,014,598.54% 11.3% 3.4% Korea Electric Power Corporation 5,863,551,401.87% -2.6% -1%

Risk & Volatility

Black Hills Corporation has a 0.3 beta, while its volatility is 70.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Korea Electric Power Corporation is 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.3 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Black Hills Corporation. Its rival Korea Electric Power Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.6 respectively. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Black Hills Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Black Hills Corporation and Korea Electric Power Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Korea Electric Power Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Black Hills Corporation has a -3.51% downside potential and an average price target of $74.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.9% of Black Hills Corporation shares and 4.1% of Korea Electric Power Corporation shares. 0.8% are Black Hills Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.1% of Korea Electric Power Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Hills Corporation 1.11% 1.4% 9.82% 18.15% 33.14% 26.08% Korea Electric Power Corporation 3.62% 6.83% -3.38% -20.69% -19.82% -20.47%

For the past year Black Hills Corporation has 26.08% stronger performance while Korea Electric Power Corporation has -20.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Black Hills Corporation beats Korea Electric Power Corporation.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 208,500 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. This segment owns 941 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,806 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Its Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,800 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Wyoming. This segment owns 4,585 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines and 40,044 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines. The companyÂ’s Power Generation segment produces electric power and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to its utilities under long-term contracts. Its Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. The companyÂ’s Oil and Gas segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountain region. This segmentÂ’s principal assets include the operating interests in the properties in the San Juan basin, the Powder River basin, and the Piceance basin; and non-operated interests in wells located in various states. As of December 31, 2016, it had total reserves of approximately 78 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Black Hills Corporation also provides appliance repair services to approximately 61,000 residential customers; and constructs gas infrastructure facilities and electrical systems for gas transportation and electric utilities customers. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass sources. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total of 655 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 79,217 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,630 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 830 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 305,418 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system consisted of 112,751 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,122,344 units of support with a total line length of 474,099 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It is also involved in providing plant maintenance and engineering services, and information services; selling nuclear fuel; communication line leasing; nuclear export technology and overseas resource development; and developing uranium mine. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.