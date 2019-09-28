Black Hills Corporation (BKH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP)

Both Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) and Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills Corporation 77 7.57 60.61M 4.00 19.77 Interstate Power and Light Company 26 0.00 N/A 20.21 1.28

Table 1 demonstrates Black Hills Corporation and Interstate Power and Light Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Interstate Power and Light Company appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Black Hills Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Black Hills Corporation is presently more expensive than Interstate Power and Light Company, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Black Hills Corporation and Interstate Power and Light Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills Corporation 78,929,548.12% 11.3% 3.4% Interstate Power and Light Company 0.00% 9.3% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.3 beta means Black Hills Corporation’s volatility is 70.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Interstate Power and Light Company’s 0.03 beta is the reason why it is 97.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Black Hills Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Interstate Power and Light Company which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Black Hills Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Interstate Power and Light Company.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Black Hills Corporation and Interstate Power and Light Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Interstate Power and Light Company 0 0 0 0.00

Black Hills Corporation’s consensus target price is $74, while its potential downside is -3.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Black Hills Corporation and Interstate Power and Light Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.9% and 56.3%. 0.8% are Black Hills Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Hills Corporation 1.11% 1.4% 9.82% 18.15% 33.14% 26.08% Interstate Power and Light Company 1.1% 2.74% 1.33% 3.53% 2.87% 7.62%

For the past year Black Hills Corporation was more bullish than Interstate Power and Light Company.

Summary

On 12 of the 13 factors Black Hills Corporation beats Interstate Power and Light Company.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 208,500 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. This segment owns 941 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,806 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Its Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,800 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Wyoming. This segment owns 4,585 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines and 40,044 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines. The companyÂ’s Power Generation segment produces electric power and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to its utilities under long-term contracts. Its Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. The companyÂ’s Oil and Gas segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountain region. This segmentÂ’s principal assets include the operating interests in the properties in the San Juan basin, the Powder River basin, and the Piceance basin; and non-operated interests in wells located in various states. As of December 31, 2016, it had total reserves of approximately 78 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Black Hills Corporation also provides appliance repair services to approximately 61,000 residential customers; and constructs gas infrastructure facilities and electrical systems for gas transportation and electric utilities customers. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.