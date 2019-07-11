Black Hills Corporation (BKH) and Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Comparison side by side

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) and Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills Corporation 72 2.73 N/A 4.00 18.94 Ameren Corporation 72 3.14 N/A 3.32 22.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Black Hills Corporation and Ameren Corporation. Ameren Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Black Hills Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Black Hills Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Ameren Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Black Hills Corporation and Ameren Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 3.4% Ameren Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Black Hills Corporation’s current beta is 0.42 and it happens to be 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ameren Corporation’s 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.32 beta.

Liquidity

Black Hills Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Ameren Corporation which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Black Hills Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ameren Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Black Hills Corporation and Ameren Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Ameren Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The downside potential is -11.52% for Black Hills Corporation with average price target of $71. On the other hand, Ameren Corporation’s potential downside is -0.39% and its average price target is $76. The information presented earlier suggests that Ameren Corporation looks more robust than Black Hills Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of Black Hills Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 73.4% of Ameren Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Black Hills Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Ameren Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Hills Corporation 2.63% 4.25% 7.69% 19.99% 30.8% 20.74% Ameren Corporation 3.31% 2.35% 5.22% 9.51% 30.27% 13.02%

For the past year Black Hills Corporation was more bullish than Ameren Corporation.

Summary

Black Hills Corporation beats Ameren Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 208,500 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. This segment owns 941 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,806 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Its Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,800 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Wyoming. This segment owns 4,585 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines and 40,044 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines. The companyÂ’s Power Generation segment produces electric power and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to its utilities under long-term contracts. Its Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. The companyÂ’s Oil and Gas segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountain region. This segmentÂ’s principal assets include the operating interests in the properties in the San Juan basin, the Powder River basin, and the Piceance basin; and non-operated interests in wells located in various states. As of December 31, 2016, it had total reserves of approximately 78 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Black Hills Corporation also provides appliance repair services to approximately 61,000 residential customers; and constructs gas infrastructure facilities and electrical systems for gas transportation and electric utilities customers. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.