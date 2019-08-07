Black Hills (BKH) to pay $0.51 on Sep 1, 2019; Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Tradeweb Markets had 10 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) latest ratings:

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) is expected to pay $0.51 on Sep 1, 2019. (NYSE:BKH) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.51 dividend. Black Hills Corp’s current price of $76.67 translates into 0.66% yield. Black Hills Corp’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $76.67. About 745,486 shares traded or 110.96% up from the average. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – COLORADO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION LIKELY TO REACT NEGATIVELY TO DEAL INVOLVING SALE TO ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Black Hills; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% Position in Black Hills; 05/03/2018 KNBN-TV Rapid City: South Dakota’s snowmobiling season starts in early December and lasts through late March. The Black Hills; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS – IN RESPONSE TO INTEREST TO ACQUIRE COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY, DIVESTITURE OF UTILITY ASSETS IS “INCONSISTENT” WITH CORPORATE STRATEGY; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS SAYS NO INTEREST IN SELLING UTILITY; 15/03/2018 – Black Hills Rebuffs a $1.1 Billion Offer for Colorado Utility; 14/03/2018 – REG-BLACK HILLS CORP. SENDS LETTER RESPONDING TO SAN ISABEL ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION AND SOUTHEAST COLORADO POWER ASSOCIATION; 03/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.63; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – ALSO CONCERNED ABOUT GETTING APPROVAL OF COLORADO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION FOR PROPOSED DEAL

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.63 billion. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 208,500 electric clients in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. It has a 19.05 P/E ratio. This segment owns 941 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,806 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold Black Hills Corporation shares while 68 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 51.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 52.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 203,806 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Inc stated it has 3,130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Convergence has invested 0.45% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Kennedy Mgmt stated it has 329,843 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Regions Financial has invested 0% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.03% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 10,906 shares. 139,547 are owned by Hennessy Advsrs. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 13,983 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Moreover, Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 6,920 shares. Cna Fincl invested in 6,400 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability holds 571,788 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 109,379 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Black Hills (NYSE:BKH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Black Hills had 5 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Scotia Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 11. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $150,317 activity. Shares for $150,317 were sold by EMERY DAVID R.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 342,240 shares traded. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.