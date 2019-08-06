Black Hills (BKH) to pay $0.51 on Sep 1, 2019; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Cobham plc (LON:COB)

Among 4 analysts covering Cobham PLC (LON:COB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cobham PLC has GBX 170 highest and GBX 107 lowest target. GBX 151.75’s average target is -7.83% below currents GBX 164.64 stock price. Cobham PLC had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded Cobham plc (LON:COB) rating on Monday, July 29. UBS has “Neutral” rating and GBX 165 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Tuesday, July 30. The stock of Cobham plc (LON:COB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, May 28. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, August 6. See Cobham plc (LON:COB) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 135.00 New Target: GBX 165.00 Downgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 120.00 New Target: GBX 170.00 Downgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 138.00 New Target: GBX 165.00 Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 138.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 105.00 New Target: GBX 107.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 120.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 138.00 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 132.00 New Target: GBX 138.00 Unchanged

08/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 120.00 Upgrade

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) is expected to pay $0.51 on Sep 1, 2019. (NYSE:BKH) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.51 dividend. Black Hills Corp’s current price of $77.08 translates into 0.66% yield. Black Hills Corp’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $77.08. About 437,120 shares traded or 25.24% up from the average. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 21/05/2018 – GREATLAND GOLD – COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF HISTORIC DATA HAS IDENTIFIED FOUR DISTINCT ZONES OF GOLD MINERALISATION AT ITS 100% OWNED BLACK HILLS LICENCE; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – ALSO CONCERNED ABOUT GETTING APPROVAL OF COLORADO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION FOR PROPOSED DEAL; 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 21/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 01/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp. Subsidiary Selected for 60-Megawatt Wind Project in Colorado; 16/05/2018 – Black Hills May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 11/04/2018 – Wyoming PSC: April 11, 2018 – The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) has authorized Black Hills Energy (BHE or the; 25/05/2018 – Black Hills Receiver LLC Stabilizes Operations of 19 Healthcare Facilities in South Dakota; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS SENDS LETTER TO SAN ISABEL ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CONCERNED WITH LETTER OF INTEREST RELATED TO RELATIVELY LOW VALUATION ASSIGNED TO CO’S ASSETS

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $150,317 activity. EMERY DAVID R also sold $150,317 worth of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 2 analysts covering Black Hills (NYSE:BKH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Black Hills had 5 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 11 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Scotia Capital. Credit Suisse maintained Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $72 target.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.65 billion. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 208,500 electric clients in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. It has a 19.15 P/E ratio. This segment owns 941 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,806 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold Black Hills Corporation shares while 68 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 51.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 52.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Ent Fincl Svcs reported 18 shares. First Manhattan holds 94,540 shares. Northstar Invest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Tower Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 1,269 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. North Star Investment Management reported 750 shares. Kennedy Capital Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 329,843 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 1,765 shares stake. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Moreover, Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) has 0.01% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 150 shares. New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has invested 1.77% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). The Switzerland-based Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 18,628 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Company reported 0% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth has invested 0.01% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH).

The stock decreased 0.13% or GBX 0.21 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 164.64. About 1.92 million shares traded. Cobham plc (LON:COB) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.