Black Hills (BKH) to pay $0.51 on Sep 1, 2019; Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Has 1.4 Sentiment

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) is expected to pay $0.51 on Sep 1, 2019. (NYSE:BKH) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.51 dividend. Black Hills Corp's current price of $78.59 translates into 0.64% yield. Black Hills Corp's dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.59. About 289,398 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500.

Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 256 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 183 sold and reduced holdings in Gallagher Arthur J & Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 144.61 million shares, down from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Gallagher Arthur J & Co in top ten holdings decreased from 8 to 6 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 163 Increased: 170 New Position: 86.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $152.58M for 27.46 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage and risk management services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.76 billion. The Company’s Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. It has a 24.61 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s retail brokerage activities negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and healthcare exchange and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc holds 4.55% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for 24,282 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owns 324,289 shares or 4.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guinness Asset Management Ltd has 3.34% invested in the company for 251,555 shares. The Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Ne has invested 3.3% in the stock. Capital Returns Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 78,550 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $150,317 activity. $150,317 worth of stock was sold by EMERY DAVID R on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold Black Hills Corporation shares while 68 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 51.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 52.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79,308 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 2,056 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 400 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 0.01% or 65,189 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 90,566 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 168,501 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 19,006 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 13,648 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource Inc has 0.07% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Blair William & Il invested in 0% or 3,325 shares. 5,872 were reported by Raymond James Advisors. Shelton Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 280 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Sit Inv accumulated 2,000 shares.

