Black Hills (BKH) Shareholder Qs Investors Has Increased Its Stake by $486,994; As Ansys (ANSS) Stock Price Rose, Riverhead Capital Management Decreased by $2.11 Million Its Holding

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 76.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, down from 15,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.15. About 182,615 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Black Hills Corp (BKH) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 6,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,700 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 15,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Black Hills Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.52. About 246,799 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 30.80% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BLACK HILLS CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% Position in Black Hills; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CO HAS NO INTEREST IN SELLING COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Black Hills; 03/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.63, EST. $1.50; 14/03/2018 – REG-BLACK HILLS CORP. SENDS LETTER RESPONDING TO SAN ISABEL ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION AND SOUTHEAST COLORADO POWER ASSOCIATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Black Hills Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKH); 03/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp 1Q Net $133M; 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Black Hills National Forest Advisory Board

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48M for 48.89 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management holds 53,679 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 31,150 were accumulated by Stone Run Cap Ltd Llc. Hsbc Plc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 79,692 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Chevy Chase Trust reported 69,856 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Inc Wi holds 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 1,345 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Sit Invest Associates reported 18,650 shares. Moreover, Atlanta Management L L C has 1.58% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1.80 million shares. Ci reported 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Korea Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 225,852 shares. Papp L Roy Associate reported 13,357 shares. The New York-based Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Fmr Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 3.86M shares. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avago Technologies Ltd by 11,538 shares to 24,599 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ansys (ANSS) Is Up 3.85% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “All You Need to Know About Ansys (ANSS) Rating Upgrade to Buy – nasdaq.com” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ANSYS Chief Executive to Present at Baird 2019 Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS (ANSS) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 36,009 shares to 8,874 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 24,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,086 shares, and cut its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $150,317 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold BKH shares while 68 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 51.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 52.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broderick Brian C stated it has 3,474 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 9,514 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 32,977 shares stake. Bollard Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 5,118 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc reported 37 shares. Loomis Sayles And Communication LP has 349 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 38,778 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 16,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 490,361 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% stake. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc holds 0.14% or 168,501 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt has 14,830 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Blair William And Il holds 3,325 shares.

More notable recent Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Black Hills Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Americold Realty Trust (COLD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Black Hills Corp. Reports Strong First Quarter 2019 Results, Raises 2019 Earnings Guidance and Increases Capital Outlook – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Utility Has What It Takes to Keep Growing – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.