Black Hills (BKH) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Cut Its Position as Stock Rose; Navellier & Associates Position in Servicenow (NOW) Boosted as Market Value Rose

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 1,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 24,426 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, up from 22,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $6.14 during the last trading session, reaching $258.65. About 645,729 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Black Hills Corporation (BKH) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 35,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.82% . The institutional investor held 329,843 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43 million, down from 365,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Black Hills Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $76.31. About 127,504 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 05/03/2018 KNBN-TV Rapid City: South Dakota’s snowmobiling season starts in early December and lasts through late March. The Black Hills; 16/03/2018 – Black Hills May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP SENDS LETTER RESPONDING TO SAN ISABEL ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION AND SOUTHEAST COLORADO POWER ASSOCIATION; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – ALSO CONCERNED ABOUT GETTING APPROVAL OF COLORADO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION FOR PROPOSED DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Black Hills May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 05/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Application of Black Hills/Kansas Gas Utility Company, LLC, d/b/a Black Hills Energy, for; 14/03/2018 – Wyoming PSC: March 13, 2018 – The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) approved the Application of Black Hills Gas; 25/05/2018 – Black Hills Receiver LLC Stabilizes Operations of 19 Healthcare Facilities in South Dakota; 21/05/2018 – GREATLAND GOLD PLC GGPL.L – PLANS FOR ITS FIRST EXPLORATION PROGRAMME AT BLACK HILLS, WHICH IS SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE WITHIN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS SAYS NO INTEREST IN SELLING UTILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold BKH shares while 68 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 51.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 52.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement reported 0.01% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability holds 1.77% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Lp accumulated 112 shares. Hightower Limited Com stated it has 6,920 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 14,724 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 0.01% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Franklin Inc holds 0.07% or 1.70M shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.03% or 185,437 shares. Proshare Ltd accumulated 0.14% or 305,515 shares. Shelton Capital stated it has 280 shares. Victory Cap Management reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Moreover, Legal General Public Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH).

More notable recent Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Black Hills Corp. Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CEL-SCI Corporation to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Black Hills Corp. Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2018. More interesting news about Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Just 4 Days Before Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of Black Hills Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BKH) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 16,726 shares to 244,984 shares, valued at $8.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noodles & Co. Class A (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 170,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leonard Green Ptnrs LP reported 0.35% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Brown Advisory owns 21,090 shares. First Citizens Bancorp And Trust accumulated 6,599 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Kames Capital Public Ltd holds 389,904 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv accumulated 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Blair William And Il has 0.11% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 72,180 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 43,520 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation reported 1,308 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,065 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.05% or 45,171 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,700 shares stake. Driehaus Cap Management reported 1,900 shares. 12,899 are owned by Exchange. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 49,876 shares.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Forbes.com published: “After The Sell-Off: 4 NYSE Stocks That Dropped Below Book Value. – Forbes” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.