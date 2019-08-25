Black Hills (BKH) Shareholder Huber Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $5.68 Million as Share Value Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Value Rose, Schmidt P J Investment Management Lifted by $343,577 Its Stake

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 29,851 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38 million, up from 28,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.63 million shares traded or 28.03% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Black Hills Corp (BKH) by 65.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 76,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.82% . The hedge fund held 40,169 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, down from 116,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Black Hills Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.41. About 433,938 shares traded or 21.71% up from the average. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – COLORADO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION LIKELY TO REACT NEGATIVELY TO DEAL INVOLVING SALE TO ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE; 17/04/2018 – Black Hills May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 05/03/2018 KNBN-TV Rapid City: South Dakota’s snowmobiling season starts in early December and lasts through late March. The Black Hills; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CONCUR WITH NEGATIVE SENTIMENTS REGARDING POTENTIAL FOR MUNICIPALIZATION OF PUEBLO UTILITY ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp 1Q EPS $2.46; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – ALSO CONCERNED ABOUT GETTING APPROVAL OF COLORADO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION FOR PROPOSED DEAL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Black Hills Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKH); 21/05/2018 – GREATLAND GOLD PLC GGPL.L – PLANS FOR ITS FIRST EXPLORATION PROGRAMME AT BLACK HILLS, WHICH IS SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE WITHIN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 21/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS SENDS LETTER TO SAN ISABEL ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION

More notable recent Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Black Hills Corporation – Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Black Hills Corporation’s (NYSE:BKH) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Black Hills Corporation (BKH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Black Hills Corporation’s (NYSE:BKH) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Black Hills Corp. Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2018.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 96,952 shares to 550,012 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million.