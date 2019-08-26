Black Hills (BKH) Shareholder Bailard Decreased Its Stake as Stock Rose; Harbert Fund Advisors Cut Its Marchex (MCHX) Stake as Stock Declined

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.39. About 54,412 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Black Hills Corp (BKH) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.82% . The hedge fund held 10,070 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 14,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Black Hills Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $77.64. About 381,107 shares traded or 6.89% up from the average. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BLACK HILLS CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp 1Q Net $133M; 25/05/2018 – Black Hills Receiver LLC Stabilizes Operations of 19 Healthcare Facilities in South Dakota; 14/03/2018 – REG-BLACK HILLS CORP. SENDS LETTER RESPONDING TO SAN ISABEL ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION AND SOUTHEAST COLORADO POWER ASSOCIATION; 03/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $3.30 TO $3.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 21/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CO HAS NO INTEREST IN SELLING COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY; 05/03/2018 KNBN-TV Rapid City: South Dakota’s snowmobiling season starts in early December and lasts through late March. The Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 17/04/2018 – Black Hills May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain

More notable recent Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marchex Announces New Director and Board Changes – Business Wire” on April 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New Auto Dealership Study Reveals Active Listening Over the Phone Directly Increases Customer Visits and Sales – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Marchex Launches Sales Edge, an AI-Based Product Suite to Drive Increased Sales for Enterprise and Local Businesses – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marchex Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Marchex’s (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shareholders Feel About The 73% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $101.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 60,541 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 398,790 shares. Moreover, Herald Invest Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Morgan Stanley accumulated 120,447 shares. Raymond James & Assocs owns 365,540 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Kennedy Cap invested in 0.14% or 1.27 million shares. Lyon Street Lc holds 66,464 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. S Squared Technologies Ltd Liability Company holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 850,854 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Paw Capital invested 4.8% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc owns 338,000 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 499,387 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 32,361 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold BKH shares while 68 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 51.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 52.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com owns 4,700 shares. Regions has invested 0% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 9,310 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 0.04% or 94,540 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Co stated it has 1.01 million shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co owns 310,593 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Mutual Of America Capital Llc invested in 122,374 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Pnc Serv Grp Inc owns 22,152 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 21,573 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 893,700 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Comerica Bank has invested 0.02% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH).