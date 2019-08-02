Black Hills (BKH) Is At $79.93 Formed Wedge; Chase (CCF) Sentiment Is 1.17

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) formed wedge up with $83.93 target or 5.00% above today’s $79.93 share price. Black Hills Corporation (BKH) has $4.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $79.93. About 361,634 shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 25/05/2018 – Black Hills Receiver LLC Stabilizes Operations of 19 Healthcare Facilities in South Dakota; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS – IN RESPONSE TO INTEREST TO ACQUIRE COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY, DIVESTITURE OF UTILITY ASSETS IS “INCONSISTENT” WITH CORPORATE STRATEGY; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – ACKNOWLEDGE RECEIPT OF LETTER EXPRESSING INTEREST IN ACQUIRING BLACK HILLS ENERGY’S COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY; 16/03/2018 – Black Hills May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 14/03/2018 – Wyoming PSC: March 13, 2018 – The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) approved the Application of Black Hills Gas; 21/05/2018 – GREATLAND GOLD PLC GGPL.L – PLANS FOR ITS FIRST EXPLORATION PROGRAMME AT BLACK HILLS, WHICH IS SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE WITHIN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 15/03/2018 – Black Hills Rebuffs a $1.1 Billion Offer for Colorado Utility; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS: SENDS LETTER ACKNOWLEDGING RECEIPT OF OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp 1Q Net $133M; 21/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59

Chase Corp (CCF) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 42 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 36 cut down and sold their stakes in Chase Corp. The funds in our database reported: 5.87 million shares, down from 5.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Chase Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 20 Increased: 32 New Position: 10.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $962.22 million. It operates through two divisions, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. It has a 28.64 P/E ratio. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water polyurethane dispersions.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 8.8% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation for 169,270 shares. Wilen Investment Management Corp. owns 107,792 shares or 7.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fca Corp Tx has 1.89% invested in the company for 52,543 shares. The Massachusetts-based Choate Investment Advisors has invested 1.65% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 88,933 shares.

The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $102.23. About 20,334 shares traded. Chase Corporation (CCF) has declined 16.06% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 02/05/2018 – Chase Corporation Deploys CloudGenix to Build AppFabric SD-WAN; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.10; 04/04/2018 – CHASE CORP QTRLY GAPP REVENUE OF $65.88 MLN, UP $8.57 MLN, OR 15%, FROM $57.31 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Ops to Roblon US; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Business; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corporation Divests Structural Composites Business; 06/03/2018 Chase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chase Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCF); 09/05/2018 – Dir Gack Gifts 170 Of Chase Corp; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Rev $65.9M

More recent Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Chase Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results Revenue of $72.11 Million Earnings Per Share of $0.90 Paid Down Revolving Credit Facility in Full Further Progress on Facility Consolidation – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Chase Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results – Revenue of $66.6 Million – Earnings Per Share of $0.56 – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chase Corporation Acquires Stewart Superabsorbents (SSA), LLC â€“ Zappa Stewart – Business Wire” with publication date: January 04, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.45 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. BKH’s profit will be $27.16M for 44.41 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Black Hills Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.99% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Black Hills (NYSE:BKH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Black Hills had 5 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $72 target. Scotia Capital upgraded the shares of BKH in report on Thursday, May 9 to “Sector Perform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) on Monday, February 11 with “Neutral” rating.