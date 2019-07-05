Black Hills (BKH) Is At $79.66 Formed Wedge; Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Navigant Consulting had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Sidoti. The stock of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Monday, February 25. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. See Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) latest ratings:

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) formed wedge up with $83.64 target or 5.00% above today’s $79.66 share price. Black Hills Corporation (BKH) has $4.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $79.66. About 149,454 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 30.80% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – ALSO CONCERNED ABOUT GETTING APPROVAL OF COLORADO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION FOR PROPOSED DEAL; 14/03/2018 – REG-BLACK HILLS CORP. SENDS LETTER RESPONDING TO SAN ISABEL ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION AND SOUTHEAST COLORADO POWER ASSOCIATION; 03/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $3.30 TO $3.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Wyoming PSC: April 11, 2018 – The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) has authorized Black Hills Energy (BHE or the; 03/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.63; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP SENDS LETTER RESPONDING TO SAN ISABEL ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION AND SOUTHEAST COLORADO POWER ASSOCIATION; 15/03/2018 – Black Hills Rebuffs a $1.1 Billion Offer for Colorado Utility; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS – IN RESPONSE TO INTEREST TO ACQUIRE COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY, DIVESTITURE OF UTILITY ASSETS IS “INCONSISTENT” WITH CORPORATE STRATEGY; 17/04/2018 – Black Hills May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.63

More notable recent Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “KLAS Reports Rate Navigant Among Top Performers for Revenue Cycle Outsourcing, Health IT Advisory Services – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hospitals and Health Systems Prepared to Increase Risk Assumption, Analysis Suggests – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Navigant Consulting, Inc. provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $929.44 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology. It has a 9.3 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment provides consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Navigant Consulting, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 4.17% less from 38.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 2,969 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) or 19,922 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). 634 were accumulated by Assetmark Inc. 1.92M are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 32,986 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 50,926 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,733 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0% invested in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) for 84,911 shares. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 42,938 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 17,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

The stock increased 1.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 105,138 shares traded. Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) has declined 3.34% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NCI News: 07/03/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows Global Annual Revenue for Commercial & Industrial Demand Response Is Expected to Reach $2.9 Billion in 2027; 21/03/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows Near-Term Uptick in North American Adoption of 48 V Electrical Systems; 10/04/2018 – NAVIGANT AND BAPTIST HEALTH SOUTH FLORIDA CREATE JOINT VENTURE TO DELIVER REVENUE CYCLE MANAGEMENT IMPROVEMENTS IN THE SOUTHEAST; 03/05/2018 – Navigant Appoints Kai; 17/04/2018 – NAVIGANT – ON APRIL 16 CO SAID SAMUEL SKINNER, JAMES THOMPSON WILL RETIRE, NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 29/03/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows New Global Capacity Deployments for Energy Storage for the Grid and Ancillary Services Are; 22/03/2018 – As Healthcare Becomes a Value Proposition for the Smart Home, Navigant Research Expects a Range of Opportunities for Stakeholders; 27/03/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows Vehicle Electrification Market Players Are Focused on the Traction Motor; 30/05/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows Global Spending on Customer Engagement Through Demand Side Management (DSM) is Expected to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027; 20/03/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows At Least a Dozen Licensed Spectrum Options Are Readily Available and Affordable for Utilities Today

Analysts await Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. BKH’s profit will be $27.64 million for 43.29 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Black Hills Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold Black Hills Corporation shares while 68 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 51.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 52.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Inv Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 2,813 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 1,030 shares. Sageworth Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 28,718 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation holds 244 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 4,022 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 4,561 shares. D E Shaw And reported 65,189 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division invested 0% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 26,251 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James And holds 6,016 shares. Cna has 6,400 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 37,563 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Vanguard Grp holds 6.75 million shares. 171 were accumulated by Prelude Ltd Liability Corporation.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $150,317 activity. 2,143 shares valued at $150,317 were sold by EMERY DAVID R on Wednesday, February 13.