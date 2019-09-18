Black Hills (BKH) Holder Martingale Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.96 Million; Price Michael F Has Lifted Intel Corp. (INTC) Stake by $446,500

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Black Hills Corp (BKH) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 25,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.82% . The institutional investor held 154,539 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.08M, up from 129,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Black Hills Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 354,362 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CONCERNED WITH LETTER OF INTEREST RELATED TO RELATIVELY LOW VALUATION ASSIGNED TO CO’S ASSETS; 05/03/2018 KNBN-TV Rapid City: South Dakota’s snowmobiling season starts in early December and lasts through late March. The Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS SAYS NO INTEREST IN SELLING UTILITY; 03/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.63; 03/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.63, EST. $1.50; 16/05/2018 – Black Hills May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 21/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 03/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.63; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP SENDS LETTER RESPONDING TO SAN ISABEL ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION AND SOUTHEAST COLORADO POWER ASSOCIATION

Price Michael F increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 2.04 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.63 million, up from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.95. About 19.89M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 06/05/2018 – Tweak Town: Intel could unveil its new graphics card at CES 2019; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Supermicro Launches New Look All-Flash 1U Server with 256TB of Hot-swap NVMe Optimized Intel “Ruler” Drives

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brt Realty Trust (NYSE:BRT) by 23,669 shares to 144,700 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 23,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,500 shares, and cut its stake in Kearny Financial Corp..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership has 1.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 106,175 shares. Round Table Ltd Liability Com owns 17,954 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 54,831 were reported by Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Corporation. 60,937 are held by New England Rech And Mgmt Incorporated. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc holds 0.39% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 115,400 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.66% or 10.96 million shares. 2.49M are owned by Asset Management One Communication Ltd. 141,852 were accumulated by S&T Retail Bank Pa. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 50.82 million shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. 11,046 were accumulated by Gideon Advsr Inc. Platinum Investment Management Ltd stated it has 6.21% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Newfocus Fin Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 5,339 shares. Tower Llc (Trc) holds 17,832 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Coldstream Capital Management reported 0.43% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The New York-based State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.84% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Buys by Top Brass: CEO Swan’s $499K Bet on INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, INTC, LMT – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Grab Intel Stock While You Can Get It at These Prices – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mobileye breaks ground on Jerusalem facility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold BKH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 52.47 million shares or 1.91% more from 51.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huber Ltd Liability stated it has 33,869 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. owns 18 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 7.01 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). 903,040 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Lc has 0.02% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Amer Inv Svcs holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 13,453 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 64,350 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 0% or 762 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Management invested in 3,781 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Geode Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 704,003 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Barclays Pcl reported 62,205 shares stake.