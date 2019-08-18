Black Hills (BKH) Holder Huber Capital Management Decreased Stake as Valuation Rose; Shareholder Jefferies Group Has Boosted Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Position

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Black Hills Corp (BKH) by 65.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 76,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.82% . The hedge fund held 40,169 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, down from 116,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Black Hills Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.17. About 237,588 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BLACK HILLS CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – ALSO CONCERNED ABOUT GETTING APPROVAL OF COLORADO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION FOR PROPOSED DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Black Hills May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – REG- Black Hills Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – GREATLAND GOLD – COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF HISTORIC DATA HAS IDENTIFIED FOUR DISTINCT ZONES OF GOLD MINERALISATION AT ITS 100% OWNED BLACK HILLS LICENCE; 14/03/2018 – Wyoming PSC: March 13, 2018 – The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) approved the Application of Black Hills Gas; 05/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Application of Black Hills/Kansas Gas Utility Company, LLC, d/b/a Black Hills Energy, for; 03/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp 1Q Net $133M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Black Hills Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKH); 05/03/2018 KNBN-TV Rapid City: South Dakota’s snowmobiling season starts in early December and lasts through late March. The Black Hills

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 736.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 34,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 39,306 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 4,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 805,408 shares traded or 22.23% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – LPL Financial Targets Cambridge’s Advisors — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 15/03/2018 – Targeting Growth, Three LPL Affiliates Merge — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – lnfomart Data Centers Announces Sale of Three Data Centers and Management Company to lPl Partners; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL APRIL TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $2.1B; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.17B

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) by 74,200 shares to 57,300 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 52,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Proshare Advsr Limited Company owns 10,855 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Soros Fund Mgmt Llc holds 571,971 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 257,195 shares. 14,869 are owned by Element Limited Liability. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 7,700 shares. Sandy Spring Bank owns 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 481 shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Com has 35,260 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.12% stake. Shell Asset Management accumulated 9,390 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Automobile Association invested in 0% or 13,493 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.03% or 119,855 shares. James Inv Research reported 0.04% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.03% or 711,473 shares. Cibc holds 12,120 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold BKH shares while 68 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 51.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 52.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 269,346 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 211,657 were accumulated by Epoch Invest Prtn Incorporated. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.05% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 57,947 shares. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 273,254 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). United Cap Advisers Limited holds 16,109 shares. Moreover, Prelude Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 171 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). State Street accumulated 5.21M shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 4,600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 7,328 shares in its portfolio. Us Retail Bank De reported 29,975 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). United Automobile Association holds 0.03% or 164,679 shares.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 6,500 shares to 20,662 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS).

