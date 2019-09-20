Black Diamond Capital Management Upped Its Saratoga Invt (SAR) Holding by $433,440; As Codorus Vy Bancorp (CVLY) Share Value Rose, Holder Fj Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.81 Million

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 18,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 830,530 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.51 million, up from 812,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 20,689 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc (CVLY) by 66.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 78,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.45% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $900,000, down from 117,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 17,101 shares traded or 28.15% up from the average. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) has declined 20.74% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY); 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 2 investors sold CVLY shares while 16 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 4.78 million shares or 2.34% less from 4.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,344 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. 695 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated. Banc Funds Com Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 634,155 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 6,100 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Retail Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) for 7,041 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 38,317 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 13,307 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 831 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Maltese Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.71% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) or 396,281 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 44,436 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). 10,500 were accumulated by Salzhauer Michael. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 1,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pb Bancorp Inc by 128,253 shares to 186,000 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 31,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Since April 25, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $164,153 activity. $8,073 worth of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) was bought by GIAMBALVO JOHN W on Monday, May 6.

