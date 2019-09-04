Black Diamond Capital Management Raised Position in Saratoga Invt (SAR); Visa (V) Holder Villere St Denis J & Co Trimmed Holding

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10M, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.3. About 66,738 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 184,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 506,702 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.14 million, down from 691,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $181.75. About 3.04 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.77 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Athena Cap Advsr Limited invested 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Waverton Inv Mgmt Limited holds 5.68% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 696,775 shares. Aristotle Mngmt Lc reported 2,700 shares. Wade G W & owns 6,922 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division accumulated 0.62% or 29,412 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd owns 269,609 shares. Confluence Invest Management Lc holds 5,272 shares. Personal Capital Advisors reported 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Vontobel Asset Mngmt has 3.78% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2.93M shares. Connecticut-based Viking Investors Limited Partnership has invested 2.75% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Strategic Incorporated has 56,542 shares. First Savings Bank Sioux Falls invested in 3,934 shares. Woodstock Corporation stated it has 21,840 shares. Cambridge stated it has 5,794 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Benin Management reported 71,385 shares.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,180 shares to 227,175 shares, valued at $77.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 8,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).