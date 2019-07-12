Black Diamond Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) by $433,845 as Share Value Declined; Starwood Prop (STWD) Holder Grassi Investment Management Has Lifted Holding

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 23,014 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 3.33% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Starwood Prop (STWD) by 1055.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 272,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 298,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Starwood Prop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 1.09M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $260.6 MLN; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR; 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS IMMOFINANZ ACQUISITION OF S IMMO STAKE DOES NOT AFFECT ITS BIDS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 11/05/2018 – IWG receives takeover approaches from Starwood Capital, TDR and Lone Star

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold CPSS shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Second Curve Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.98 million shares. 1.82M are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Leisure Capital Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 10,696 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability invested in 0% or 326,607 shares. Valley Advisers Inc owns 3,925 shares. 34,848 were reported by Northern Trust. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 90,124 shares. Qs Invsts Lc owns 80,143 shares. Blackrock reported 643,245 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zpr Inv Mgmt reported 39,416 shares stake. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 25,668 shares. California-based Denali Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 2,921 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management stated it has 33,970 shares. Birch Run Cap Advsrs LP holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 300,000 shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv owns 70,500 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Miles holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 41,361 shares. Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 325,382 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Inc owns 103,205 shares. Farmers Retail Bank reported 222 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Boston Prns reported 2.28 million shares stake. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 1,000 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 16.65M shares in its portfolio. Overbrook Mngmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Ares Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.24% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Orinda Asset Management reported 110,000 shares.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 37,507 shares to 10,590 shares, valued at $936,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,050 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

