Black Diamond Capital Management Increased Its Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Holding by $433,845 as Stock Value Rose; Raymond James Trust Maintains Position in Aflac (AFL)

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.54M market cap company. It closed at $3.62 lastly. It is up 14.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS)

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 12,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 50,014 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 37,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 1.15M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Evercore Comments on Possible Improper Sale of 104K Aflac (AFL) Cancer Policies – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). St Germain D J Incorporated accumulated 15,382 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hills Bancorp And Trust reported 16,105 shares stake. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,475 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 8,110 shares stake. 22,679 are held by Highland Cap Management Ltd Llc. 210 were reported by Valley Natl Advisers. Qv holds 3.35% or 469,979 shares in its portfolio. Spinnaker reported 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.11% or 11,427 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 1.13M shares. Davis R M Inc holds 4,860 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.08% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 349,389 shares.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust (FTSM) by 5,630 shares to 39,770 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWF) by 3,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,615 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWD).

More notable recent Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) CEO Charles Bradley on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. – Value In An Expensive Market – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “CPS Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Nasdaq:CPSS – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CPS Announces $254.4 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CPS Announces $228.3 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.