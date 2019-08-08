Black Diamond Capital Management Has Raised Saratoga Invt (SAR) Position by $840,026; Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Value Rose While Shell Asset Management Co Lifted Its Position

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 6,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 74,958 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 68,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $214.91. About 282,710 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10 million, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 24,379 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Cap Gp Limited Liability Co owns 6,996 shares. Smith Moore reported 0.21% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Capital City Tru Fl has 1.78% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 21,836 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech reported 69,179 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 568,668 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 1.12% stake. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). State Street Corporation invested in 0.37% or 24.63M shares. Beaumont Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 3,288 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Invest Mgmt invested in 86,047 shares. Rampart Investment Ltd invested in 36,730 shares. Alps Advisors reported 2,110 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa accumulated 1,077 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt Inc reported 1,084 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 8,989 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 9,428 shares to 67,930 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,418 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).