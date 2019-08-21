Black Diamond Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) by $433,845 as Share Price Rose; Bristol (BMY) Holder Westend Advisors Has Increased Position by $3.63 Billion as Stock Price Declined

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 76,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 706,697 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72B, up from 630,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 4.84 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/05/2018 – ACell, Inc. Names Nino Pionati Vice President, International and Business Development; 11/04/2018 – Nektar Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study to Evaluate Combination of TLR Agonist NKTR-262 with CD122-Biased Agonist NKTR-214 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-Hirtle Callaghan, HSBC Private Banking, RPMI Railpen, BMY Mellon AMNA; 27/03/2018 – Breckenridge: Entecavir a Generic Version of Baraclude Tablets by Bristol-Myers Squibb; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 27/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.575. About 30,112 shares traded or 80.13% up from the average. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold CPSS shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Citigroup reported 2.00M shares. 326,607 are owned by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 25,668 shares stake. New York-based Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Vanguard has 630,264 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Co holds 0% or 80,143 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 34,846 shares. 173,068 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Continental Advsrs Limited Co holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 884,783 shares. Geode Capital Lc reported 111,189 shares. Spark Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Leisure Cap owns 0.16% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 53,158 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.01% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Valley Natl Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,925 shares.

More notable recent Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CPS Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Nasdaq:CPSS – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consumer Portfolio Services’ (CPSS) CEO Charles Bradley on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CPS Announces $228.3 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows Ultralife, Castle Brands, Consumer Portfolio Services, and China Green Agriculture Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV) by 11,151 shares to 409,036 shares, valued at $37.53 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock.