Black Diamond Capital Management Has Lifted Its Saratoga Invt (SAR) Position by $433,440; Granahan Investment Management Lifted Stake in Sientra (SIEN) by $2.73 Million as Share Value Declined

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 80.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 455,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30 million, up from 566,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $355.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.22. About 457,364 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 18,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 830,530 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.51M, up from 812,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 64,683 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X

More notable recent Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Saratoga Investment Corp.: 8.2% Yield, Solid Growth Prospects, High Dividend Coverage – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Saratoga: A BDC And CLO Manager That Flies Under The Radar – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Receives Approval of Second SBIC License Providing Up to $175 Million of Additional Growth Capital – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Announces Offering of Additional 6.25% Notes Due 2025 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity. 20,869 shares were bought by Sullivan Keith J, worth $119,997. Little Paul Sean bought $99,998 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.64, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold SIEN shares while 14 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 35.76 million shares or 58.66% more from 22.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Broadfin Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.88% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 1.40 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 710,142 shares. Awm holds 350,000 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 752,289 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Endurant Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.29M shares for 3.12% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Lp stated it has 668 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 31,750 shares. New York-based Bamco Incorporated New York has invested 0.04% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Parametric Port Associates Ltd holds 14,062 shares. Bank Of Mellon invested in 0% or 111,174 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 405,035 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 254,832 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Moore Cap Limited Partnership holds 30,000 shares.

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sientra Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Sientra, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SIEN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Sientra’s Shares Got a Lift Today – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sientra Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:SIEN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Match Group by 7,149 shares to 11,074 shares, valued at $745,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmark by 111,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,447 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO).