Black Diamond Capital Management Has Lifted Its Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Holding by $433,845; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Loeb Partners Upped Its Position by $24.30 Million

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.63. About 5,302 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.39M, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold CPSS shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zpr Inv has invested 0.27% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Denali Limited Co owns 550 shares. Brandywine Global Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 8,360 shares. Second Curve Cap Llc holds 1.98 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 10,696 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Continental Advisors Limited holds 884,783 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Llp reported 17,200 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 630,264 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qs Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 80,143 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated holds 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) or 3,925 shares. Citigroup holds 2.00 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Black Diamond Capital Mngmt Lc reported 468,464 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,752 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 173,068 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 111,500 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10 million and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,443 shares to 7 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Communication has 1.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 281,354 shares. Iowa Retail Bank reported 125,482 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd Co holds 70,311 shares or 4.11% of its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsr owns 8,724 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund accumulated 87,520 shares. 441,585 are owned by American Natl Insur Tx. Private Wealth Advsrs has 3.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 155,649 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 11.18 million shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.6% or 939,879 shares. Moreover, Calamos Advisors Lc has 0.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 128,712 are owned by Ghp Advsr. 244,475 were accumulated by Stewart Patten Co Ltd. First Manhattan stated it has 449,806 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ims Capital Mgmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 9,114 shares.