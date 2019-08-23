Black Diamond Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) by $433,845; Apple (AAPL) Holder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Decreased Its Stake by $945,000

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 117,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.32 million, down from 122,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $9.74 during the last trading session, reaching $202.72. About 33.63 million shares traded or 28.22% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – If Zuckerberg was asked about Cook’s comments, the notes urged him to point towards “lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data.”; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Apple in Austin, ESPN’s new boss, Brazil’s biggest pop star; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS; 05/03/2018 – Apple is also working to get consumers better access to their medical data; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 3,431 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paragon Management Limited, Kansas-based fund reported 4,068 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Co accumulated 604,986 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Management owns 13,670 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iberiabank Corporation owns 1.58% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 71,816 shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Llc reported 187,939 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 18,219 shares. Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd reported 2,003 shares. Moreover, Comgest Sas has 0.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hollencrest Cap Management holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 32,408 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 116,835 shares. Cutler Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 6,150 shares. Motco reported 66,633 shares. 155,051 are owned by Eagle Glob Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,000 shares to 43,766 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW).