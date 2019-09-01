Black Diamond Capital Management Has Increased Its Saratoga Invt (SAR) Stake by $840,026; Msdc Management LP Raised Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) Holding

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10 million, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 79,974 shares traded or 12.31% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 50.56% . The hedge fund held 18.83 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15 million, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.05. About 98,657 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 67.00% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ICD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 50.67 million shares or 85.56% more from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prns Limited Co owns 963,575 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 4,684 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Van Eck Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). 77,167 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 23,300 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 114,868 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Limited owns 0% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 141,379 shares. Fairfax Holding Ltd Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 400,000 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Voya Mgmt Lc reported 18,763 shares. Int Inc accumulated 0% or 31,082 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 57,836 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Jefferies Group Ltd Com holds 0% or 41,111 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $182,110 activity. BATES THOMAS R JR bought 25,000 shares worth $46,610. The insider Minmier James bought 18,818 shares worth $20,888.

