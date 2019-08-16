Black Diamond Capital Management Has Increased Its Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Stake by $433,845; Market Valuation Rose; Cibc Asset Management Has Upped Chevron New (CVX) Position by $7.79 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 63,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 313,286 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.58 million, up from 249,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $115.86. About 1.93 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.0699 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5301. About 605 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 10.60M shares to 10.85 million shares, valued at $183.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold CPSS shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.