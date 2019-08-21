Black Diamond Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Saratoga Invt (SAR) as Shares Declined; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding Has Raised by Redwood Capital Management Llc

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10M, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.43. About 44,728 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 10.60M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 149,800 shares to 350,200 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).