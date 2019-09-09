Black Diamond Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Saratoga Invt (SAR); Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Stock Value Rose While Covalent Partners Has Lowered Holding by $335,820

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10M, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 90,967 shares traded or 20.74% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 11,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The hedge fund held 100,135 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 111,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 242,850 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 27/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC – PURCHASE IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE BY JUNE 1, 2018; 26/05/2018 – Universal Forest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 30; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOARD OKS INCREASED SEMIANNUAL DIV; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC QUARTERLY NET SALES $993.9 MLN VS $846.1 MLN; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST 1Q EPS 53C, EST. 42C; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $33.6M; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O SEES FY SALES ABOUT $50 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products Gary Goode Resigns From Board; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOOST SEMIANNUAL DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST: 17C; 30/05/2018 – Universal Forest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 345,680 shares to 556,480 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold UFPI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 48.67 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilen Investment Mngmt Corp holds 8,007 shares. Nordea Inv stated it has 0.01% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Fmr owns 62,470 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Company holds 1,850 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) or 20,857 shares. Commerce Natl Bank stated it has 15,150 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 7,950 shares. Voya Lc reported 628,922 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 360 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0.01% or 17,000 shares. Zebra Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 55,740 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc reported 2.27 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has 166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor holds 51,387 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc stated it has 36,290 shares.

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.66 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $47.24 million for 12.27 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.