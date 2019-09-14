Black Diamond Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Saratoga Invt (SAR); Xilinx (XLNX) Shares Declined While Cambridge Trust Company Trimmed Its Stake

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 18,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 830,530 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.51M, up from 812,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 62,260 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 44,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 170,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.11M, down from 215,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $105.24. About 1.37 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Cap holds 0% or 325 shares in its portfolio. 2,313 were reported by Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd invested in 0% or 28 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap LP has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.06% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Polar Llp reported 439,348 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 146,035 shares. Stonebridge Cap invested in 0.14% or 2,930 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc, a California-based fund reported 240,143 shares. Macroview Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 31 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie holds 0.22% or 716,904 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Tcw Grp Inc has invested 0.15% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 3,551 are owned by Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co. First Allied Advisory owns 3,894 shares.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) by 12,717 shares to 118,446 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 8,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88M for 28.29 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.