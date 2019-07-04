Black Diamond Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Saratoga Invt (SAR); Boltwood Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Facebook (FB)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica worked on Facebook ads with President Donald Trump’s campaign ahead of the presidential election in 2016 and has been accused of using the data to help influence the vote; 25/05/2018 – EU states agree rules to make search engines pay for news; 14/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Barrier to entry: China’s restrictions on U.S. imports; 18/05/2018 – Should big tech companies like Facebook be broken up?; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan Costello Says Regulating Facebook Should Be Done ‘Slowly and Cautiously’ (Video); 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT’S RELEASING `FACING FACTS’ SHORT FILM; 23/03/2018 – The data research firm is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal information of tens of millions of Facebook users; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s top ad exec sends a video to advertisers about fake news and other issues; 16/05/2018 – Wylie, a Whistleblower on His Former Employer, Previously Said Cambridge Improperly Stockpiled User Data From Facebook; 04/04/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: 87 million Facebook users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10M, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 27,550 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 14.18% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X

More notable recent Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “New Knowles AISonicâ„¢ Audio Edge Processor Optimized for High-Performance Mobile, Ear and IoT Devices – Business Wire” on June 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Prices Public Offering of $35 Million 6.25% Notes Due 2025 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX:SAR) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 794% – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp.: This 6.25% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) CEO Chris Oberbeck on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. 750 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $128,408 were sold by Stretch Colin. 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 12,103 shares to 8,490 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 3,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,589 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 58,970 were reported by Glob Endowment Lp. Beech Hill Advsr Inc invested in 2.78% or 27,025 shares. Parkwood Llc has invested 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Carlson Management holds 2,227 shares. Coatue Management Lc reported 7.01% stake. Hilltop Hldgs Inc has invested 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alps Advsr Inc holds 0.04% or 32,622 shares in its portfolio. 21,923 are owned by Perigon Wealth Lc. Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 17,595 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.01% or 740,176 shares. Citigroup holds 0.3% or 1.89 million shares. Birinyi Incorporated has invested 0.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability holds 28,554 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP has invested 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bokf Na owns 140,405 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Vanguard Information Technology ETF a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Zynga’s â€œLittle Royaleâ€ Popularize Snapchat’s Gaming Platform? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin Extends Three-Day Gains as it Jumps Above $11,700 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.