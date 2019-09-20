Black Diamond Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS); As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose, Holder Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Has Cut by $376,300 Its Position

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 490.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 2.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 2.77M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.51M, up from 468,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.0299 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5699. About 2,074 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 12,545 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $676,000, down from 19,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.84. About 5.25M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Company Nj stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 666,886 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Co reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First Interstate National Bank & Trust invested in 1.62% or 135,289 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Co reported 740,466 shares. Argent Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 46,439 shares. Geode Capital Ltd holds 20.51M shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Shelton Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First In holds 20,255 shares. Kempen Cap Management Nv stated it has 36,932 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 6,159 shares. First Personal Services owns 12,662 shares. Hikari Tsushin has 0.25% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 20,898 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 5,304 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $899.40M for 22.11 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold CPSS shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.42% more from 10.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 18,178 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup has 2.00 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Blackrock Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Moreover, Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Black Diamond Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 2.77 million shares. Geode Lc holds 0% or 111,189 shares. Northern Tru owns 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 34,848 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com reported 352,909 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Brandywine Global Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7,177 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Continental Llc invested in 1.67% or 778,505 shares.

