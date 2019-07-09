Black Diamond Capital Management Boosted Saratoga Invt (SAR) Position by $840,026; Market Value Rose; Ameriprise Financial Holds Position in Movado Group (MOV)

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10 million, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 21,099 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 14.18% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Movado Group Inc (MOV) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 27,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,442 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46M, up from 205,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Movado Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $614.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.95. About 131,218 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has declined 10.66% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 27/03/2018 – Platts Petrochemical: North American #polypropylene sellers could see 2-cent margin expansions: source #AFPMFull story:… htt; 07/03/2018 – Movado Group, Inc. Establishes Digital Center of Excellence; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $605 MLN TO $615 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP -FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES AMORTIZATION OF ACQUIRED INTANGIBLE ASSETS FOR FISCAL 2019 RELATED TO OLIVIA BURTON BRAND; 29/03/2018 – Movado Recorded a $45M Provisional Tax Expense Related to the 2017 Tax Act; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.15 TO $2.25; 30/05/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Sales $615M-$625M; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.25; 30/05/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Net $54.9M-Net $56.4M; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.25

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold MOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 15.75 million shares or 0.42% more from 15.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,987 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 180,114 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) for 5,299 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd accumulated 230 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Limited Company holds 585 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Ltd Co invested 0.02% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management invested in 0% or 19,430 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Ameriprise Financial reported 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Gabelli Funds Limited Co holds 0.02% or 88,000 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) for 3,291 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 90,294 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 23,444 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Educatio (NYSE:EDU) by 1.18 million shares to 4.33 million shares, valued at $389.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 758,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,747 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).