Black Diamond Capital Management Boosted Saratoga Invt (SAR) Holding by $433,440; St James Investment Company Continues to Hold Stake in Wr Berkley (WRB)

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 18,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 830,530 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.51M, up from 812,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 53,134 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Wr Berkley Corporation (WRB) by 35.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 105,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 398,575 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.28 million, up from 293,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 561,236 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ACAMS 18th Annual AML & Financial Crime Conference to Focus on New Strategies in Fighting Financial Crime – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oxford Square: Trying To Leverage Out Of Problems – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vail Resorts CEO To Donate $15.7 Million from SAR Exercise – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “WR Berkley Corp (WRB) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “W.R. Berkley: 17% Annual Gains Since 1974 And Smart Allocations (Less Focus On The Dividend) – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W.R. Berkley Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 Month Us by 631,497 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $145.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 89,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 591,951 shares, and cut its stake in The Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).