Black Diamond Capital Management Boosted Its Saratoga Invt (SAR) Position by $840,026; Entegris (ENTG) Stock Rose While Rgm Capital Has Decreased Position by $1.23 Million

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10 million, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.47. About 46,868 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 35,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 1.84M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.70 million, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 784,045 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 14,932 shares to 426,909 shares, valued at $87.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 11,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83M for 23.07 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

