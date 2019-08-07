Black Diamond Capital Management Boosted Its Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Stake by $433,845; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Hyman Charles D Has Increased by $636,792 Its Stake

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 6,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 167,847 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.46M, up from 161,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $114.98. About 3.21M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.84M market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 1,236 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20 million. $294,750 worth of stock was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. The insider Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble and Other Merrill Lynch Defensive Stock Picks (NYSE: PG) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usa Financial Portformulas stated it has 3.68% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 1.54% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Co accumulated 137,166 shares. Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.69% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Advsr Asset Mngmt accumulated 300,415 shares or 0.56% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Inv has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Manhattan Co owns 351,253 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs holds 0.16% or 468,047 shares. First Wilshire Management holds 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 2,200 shares. The Ohio-based Foster And Motley has invested 0.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6.91M shares. Verity Verity Limited Liability stated it has 2.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cutter & Brokerage holds 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 2,735 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0.9% or 24,009 shares. Hightower Service Lta holds 2.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 185,603 shares.

More notable recent Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CPS Announces $228.3 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consumer Portfolio Services’ (CPSS) CEO Charles Bradley on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Presents At Three Part Advisors Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2017. More interesting news about Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows Ultralife, Castle Brands, Consumer Portfolio Services, and China Green Agriculture Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold CPSS shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Brandywine Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 8,360 shares. Valley Advisers accumulated 3,925 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Plc reported 34,846 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) or 111,500 shares. Second Curve Capital Lc, New York-based fund reported 1.98 million shares. Spark Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Denali Advisors Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 101,200 shares. Continental Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 884,783 shares. Zpr Inv Management invested in 0.27% or 39,416 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% stake. National Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS).