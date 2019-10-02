Black Diamond Capital Management Boosted Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Stake by $6.89 Million; New Generation Advisors Has Upped P G & E (PCG) Stake by $590,502 as Market Value Declined

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 490.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 2.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 2.77 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.51M, up from 468,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 222 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp (PCG) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 26,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 279,492 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, up from 252,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.53% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 6.27M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold CPSS shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.42% more from 10.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited reported 7,177 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0% or 3,925 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 111,189 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,178 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 2.00M shares. Black Diamond Capital Ltd Llc owns 2.77 million shares or 12.14% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru reported 0% stake. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 111,500 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). 10,696 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 168,113 shares. Bridgeway Management has 889,950 shares. Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 101,200 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 240 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS).

More notable recent Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “8th Annual Gateway Conference to Showcase 100+ Leading Companies in San Francisco on September 4-5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) CEO Charles Bradley on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why MoneyGram is Down Nearly 80% in a Year: What’s Further? – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CPS to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.