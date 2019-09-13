Black Creek Investment Management Upped Oracle (ORCL) Stake By $18.03 Million; Rex American Resources (REX) Shorts Up By 7.8%

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 7.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Black Creek Investment Management Inc acquired 322,033 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Black Creek Investment Management Inc holds 4.50 million shares with $256.26M value, up from 4.18M last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $179.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 10.07M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside

Rex American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) had an increase of 7.8% in short interest. REX’s SI was 316,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.8% from 293,600 shares previously. With 42,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Rex American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX)’s short sellers to cover REX’s short positions. The SI to Rex American Resources Corporation’s float is 5.77%. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $77.48. About 45,220 shares traded. REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) has declined 2.78% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical REX News: 22/03/2018 – Rex American 4Q Rev $109.5M; 22/03/2018 Rex American 4Q EPS $2.89; 01/05/2018 – REX American Resources Mourns the Passing of Esteemed Board Member Lawrence Tomchin; 01/05/2018 – REX Amer Resources Mourns the Passing of Esteemed Bd Member Lawrence Tomchin; 22/03/2018 – Rex American Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – REX American Resources Reports First Quarter Diluted EPS of $1.45; 23/04/2018 – DJ REX American Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REX); 23/05/2018 – Rex American 1Q Rev $120.8M; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 23/05/2018 – Rex American 1Q EPS $1.45

Among 18 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $48 lowest target. $57.42’s average target is 6.67% above currents $53.83 stock price. Oracle had 39 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, September 12. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5700 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle EPS in-line, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) stake by 987,942 shares to 3.70M valued at $245.02M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) stake by 54,500 shares and now owns 1.49M shares. Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 58,669 were reported by Annex Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation. Contravisory Invest Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1,221 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership reported 5,980 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 1.49% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Macquarie Ltd holds 14.52M shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 5,189 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 5.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Williams Jones Assoc Ltd holds 113,621 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Westchester Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 237 shares. Mcmillion Management has invested 1.99% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tortoise Inv Mgmt Lc owns 418 shares. Private Asset Management Incorporated reported 136,554 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Inc stated it has 7,868 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell invested in 0.02% or 4,615 shares.

More notable recent REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is REX American Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:REX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “REX American Resources Corp (REX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “REX American Resources to Report Fiscal 2019 Q2 Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 29 – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “REX American reports tumbling revenue, profit – Dayton Business Journal” with publication date: May 30, 2019.