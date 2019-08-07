Black Creek Investment Management Upped Criteo S A (CRTO) Position; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Colfax (CFX)

Among 6 analysts covering Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Colfax Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cowen & Co. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $28 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. Longbow maintained the shares of CFX in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, March 15. See Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Longbow Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $29 Maintain

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased Criteo S A (CRTO) stake by 35.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Black Creek Investment Management Inc acquired 419,450 shares as Criteo S A (CRTO)’s stock declined 0.21%. The Black Creek Investment Management Inc holds 1.59M shares with $31.89M value, up from 1.17 million last quarter. Criteo S A now has $1.28B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.66. About 298,281 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Colfax Corporation shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Com holds 8,470 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,550 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 19,200 shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Limited Liability Company holds 2.43% or 133,471 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 5,145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 14.99 million shares. Alyeska Gru Lp owns 14,002 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Systematic Finance Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.17% or 166,926 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Incorporated Plc reported 145,448 shares stake. Centurylink Investment Mgmt owns 41,305 shares. California-based Destination Wealth has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Sei Invs owns 2,659 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 6.26% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 2.20 million shares traded or 32.60% up from the average. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, makes, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves.

Among 2 analysts covering Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Criteo SA had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Rosenblatt. Rosenblatt downgraded Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Rosenblatt has “Hold” rating and $23 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 123,871 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 147 shares. Fmr Ltd accumulated 823,009 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset reported 7,078 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 16,957 shares. Axa accumulated 51,102 shares. Vident Advisory Lc has 91,851 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP owns 0.03% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 322,601 shares. Kbc Gru Inc Nv reported 127,037 shares. J Goldman And Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Envestnet Asset Inc holds 80,025 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 55,700 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.02% or 651,127 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 42,852 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Company holds 0.02% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 721,073 shares.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 17,700 shares to 428,100 valued at $35.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Varex Imaging Corp stake by 296,000 shares and now owns 1.56 million shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.