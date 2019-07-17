Black Creek Investment Management Upped By $901,120 Its Grifols S A (GRFS) Stake; Apg Asset Management Us Has Decreased By $94.79 Million Its Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Holding

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) stake by 7.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 520,840 shares as Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG)’s stock declined 3.80%. The Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 6.70M shares with $1.22B value, down from 7.22M last quarter. Simon Ppty Group Inc New now has $49.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $160.18. About 378,458 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased Grifols S A (GRFS) stake by 1.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Black Creek Investment Management Inc acquired 45,056 shares as Grifols S A (GRFS)’s stock declined 5.00%. The Black Creek Investment Management Inc holds 3.27M shares with $65.70 million value, up from 3.22 million last quarter. Grifols S A now has $19.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 528,570 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has declined 21.83% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 04/05/2018 – GRIFOLS SCREENING TEST FOR HIV, HEPATITIS WINS FDA APPROVAL; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 25/04/2018 – Alkahest Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of GRF6019 in Alzheimer’s Disease; 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS EXPANDS BLOOD TYPING SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO IN U.S; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS HAS BEGUN COMMERCIALIZING ANTISERA REAGENTS IN U.S

Among 2 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SPG in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, February 15.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.98 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.98 per share. SPG’s profit will be $920.77 million for 13.44 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 1.04M shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.41% or 250,814 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru Co has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Quadrant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.38% or 13,665 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc holds 0.03% or 1,300 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.6% or 217,679 shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 0.01% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 3,002 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc has 0.02% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1,922 shares. 143,868 are owned by Retirement System Of Alabama. First Personal Fincl Svcs has 277 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth holds 0% or 46 shares. Tower Bridge owns 2,945 shares. Bowling Mgmt Limited holds 5,980 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company owns 9,985 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 766,479 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 3.50M shares to 24.91 million valued at $1.79B in 2019Q1. It also upped Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) stake by 2.15M shares and now owns 8.99 million shares. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc was raised too.