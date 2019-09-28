Black Creek Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding in Carnival (CCL) by $9.98 Million; Columbia Asset Management Lifted Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $484,785

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 349.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 1,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 2,566 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $626,000, up from 571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24 million shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 216,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.44M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 7.42M shares traded or 82.88% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal ltineraries; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$2.19 BLN VS HK$1.93 BLN; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Founders Capital Management Lc holds 1,048 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Schnieders Cap Management Llc accumulated 13,270 shares. Advisor Lc owns 32,569 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers accumulated 400 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Company stated it has 2,971 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. First Citizens Bancorp And Trust invested in 0.99% or 35,919 shares. Navellier & Associates reported 6,702 shares. Moreover, Zweig has 1.31% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 56,415 shares. First Commercial Bank has invested 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Page Arthur B invested 1.56% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Lc accumulated 0.22% or 3,717 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0.23% or 13,673 shares. Altfest L J & accumulated 5,283 shares. Provident Mgmt accumulated 2,379 shares. Oarsman stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 63,400 shares to 491,500 shares, valued at $41.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 433,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).

