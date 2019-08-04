Black Creek Investment Management Trimmed Its Cameco (CCJ) Position by $4.13 Million; As Dollar General (DG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut by $105.68 Million Its Holding

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 888,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 18,015 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 906,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.98 million shares traded or 11.71% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 375,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 2.71M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.93 million, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 2.71 million shares traded or 17.66% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 21.15 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $19.83 million for 44.40 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

