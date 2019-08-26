Black Creek Investment Management Trimmed Cameco (CCJ) Position By $4.13 Million; Last Week Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) Analysts

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 12.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 375,197 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s stock declined 15.61%. The Black Creek Investment Management Inc holds 2.71 million shares with $31.93M value, down from 3.08 million last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $3.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 491,288 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED

Among 5 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc has $44 highest and $30 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 19.35% above currents $28.21 stock price. Conagra Brands Inc had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22. See Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $36.0000 34.0000

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group 36.0000

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley 31.0000

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey 35.0000

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $27 New Target: $30 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food firm in North America. The company has market cap of $13.73 billion. The firm operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice divisions. It has a 18.49 P/E ratio. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

The stock increased 1.00% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.21. About 1.55M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE; 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865. The insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250. On Tuesday, April 16 Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 1,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold Conagra Brands, Inc. shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.19% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Vanguard Grp stated it has 0.06% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Sasco Cap Ct holds 4.07% or 1.56M shares in its portfolio. Symons Cap Mgmt stated it has 2.55% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 9,410 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 40,559 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 609 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,158 were reported by Town And Country Bancshares And Com Dba First Bankers Com. At Bankshares has 20,271 shares. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 8,645 shares. 1,400 are owned by Guardian Life Of America. Two Sigma Securities Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 49,381 shares. Cordasco Ntwk reported 496 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 207,642 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $19.85M for 42.35 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) stake by 94,548 shares to 1.67 million valued at $100.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) stake by 45,056 shares and now owns 3.27M shares. Nielsen Hldgs Plc was raised too.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Denison Mines a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.