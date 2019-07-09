Black Creek Investment Management Stake In Criteo S A (CRTO) Was Increased; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Knightsbridge Asset Management Trimmed Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 419,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.89 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 266,979 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $137.36. About 1.27 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.49 million for 13.90 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. Shares for $4.63M were sold by Foster Jon M. CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold $3.90M worth of stock. 263 shares were sold by Morrow J William, worth $36,979 on Thursday, February 7. Torres Kathryn A. had sold 8,368 shares worth $1.17 million. RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24M worth of stock. Shares for $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M.

