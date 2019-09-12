Black Creek Investment Management Stake in Carnival (CCL) Has Cut by $9.98 Million as Stock Price Declined; Open Text (OTEX) Holder Toron Capital Markets Has Boosted Stake by $448,212 as Market Value Rose

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 10,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 759,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.82 million, up from 748,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 271,959 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 216,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.44 million, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.89. About 2.67 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 26/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Viya Announces Carnival Closings; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Open Text Corp: 3 Reasons to Consider This Canadian Tech Stock – Profit Confidential” on September 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “OpenText Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OpenText Enfuse 2019 to Showcase the Future of Secure Information Management – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 116,816 shares to 70,566 shares, valued at $20.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 3,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,867 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Covington Cap has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 4,560 were reported by Ballentine Prns Ltd Com. 300,276 are owned by Tower Bridge Advsr. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp owns 4,891 shares. Moreover, Ipg Investment Limited Com has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Regent Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.82% or 54,488 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Minnesota-based Jnba Financial has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 596,890 shares. Hap Trading Lc invested 0.1% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 0% or 42,291 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co holds 71,158 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blue Chip Prns holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 3,105 shares. Cap Guardian Trust Com has 0.04% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 59,457 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 6,467 shares.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “South Florida cruise lines resume trips to the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Carnival makes schedule changes at Port Tampa Bay due to Hurricane Dorian – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cruise company stocks slide as Hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$53.39, Is Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Opens Lower on Weak Chinese Data; Tech Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W, worth $997,267 on Tuesday, June 25.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 50,000 shares to 285,000 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 1.28M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS).